Eastern Michigan adds AI gun detection system to protect campus from violence, shootings

YPSILANTI, Michigan (WWJ) — Eastern Michigan University announced it would be adding new artificial intelligence to help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun violence.

According to a press release, the university says it iis implementing the ZeroEyes AI gun detection system across campus, making it the higher education institution in Michigan to do so.

“The integration of ZeroEyes will continue Eastern’s commitment to providing a safe campus experience for all who study and work here,” said EMU President James Smith in a statement. “Ensuring a secure, inclusive, and open campus environment is an ongoing commitment by our Department of Public Safety (DPS) leadership and campus staff.”

The system will be an extension of EMU’s current digital security cameras. It will notify the ZeroYes Operations Center if there is a gun identified.

The center, which is staffed by U.S. military and law enforcement veterans, will dispatch viable information — visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local staff and campus police within three to five seconds, according to the press release.

Officials say the system will not utilize facial recognition.

“In the event of gun-related violence, the advance notice offered by ZeroEyes will provide our first responders with the opportunity to intervene proactively and potentially de-escalate the situation,” said Matthew Lige, executive director of Public Safety and Chief of Police at Eastern Michigan University. “It will also provide Department of Public Safety staff the ability to notify the campus community with timely and accurate information in order to make informed safety decisions.”

