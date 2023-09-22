Skip to Content
Robot to help patrol Times Square subway station

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials have announced plans for a robot that will soon patrol the Times Square subway station.
    NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials have announced plans for a robot that will soon patrol the Times Square subway station.

The K5 Autonomous Security Robot is equipped with cameras to send live video and other intelligence back to the police department.

It will soon be patrolling the Times Square — 42 St Station, assisted by police officers.

