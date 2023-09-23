Parents react to student’s arrest for bringing gun to McGavock High

By Danielle Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Hours before McGavock’s homecoming football night, students said the school was placed on lockdown after police said a student brought a gun to school.

Authorities say the 9-millimeter handgun was in the student’s waistband.

“I got a text that it was a guy and they found it, and they were on lockdown. It was, as you know. ‘I’m like it was homecoming and it’s kind of scary,’” said McGavock parent Markeisha Taylor.

Taylor recalls the nerve-wrecking text message she received from her daughter when the school was on lockdown.

“I could tell that she was just scared but shocked and just all in one. I was just like I’m on my way,” said Taylor.

Metro Nashville Police said a student’s tip led to the arrest of the 17-year-old, who was removed from class. Many parents, like Toni Draper, said they were relieved to know someone alerted administrators.

“I am very thankful that that kid did that honestly because a lot of kids I don’t think would have had the courage to do it,” said Draper.

Firearms are prohibited on school campuses. A Metro Nashville Public School spokesperson told WSMV4 it has school resource officers at the high schools. That’s why if someone feels concerned they can always report it. The district also conducts searches and keeps K-9 units that can detect weapons.

“That’s scary. I didn’t know that it was that caliber, and he’s just walking around like that. He has no regard for the other kids or even to himself what if it would have gone off,” said Taylor.

WSMV4 saw several Metro Nashville Police cars driving around after school.

“I was nervous of course whenever I got the phone call and the email, but I will say I was pleased with the way they went about it,” said Draper.

Draper, the parent of a freshman, believes there should be certain safety measures in place.

“I do think that we need to have metal detectors especially with the school being so big and with everything going on, and with everything that’s happened in the past with schools,” said Draper.

The teen has been charged in Juvenile Court.

This is the second time someone brought a gun onto a school campus and the school year started in August.

