Two MTA buses struck by bullets

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — Two MTA buses were struck by bullets in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Gunfire erupted just before 2:40 p.m. in front of 1305 Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem.

A total of two MTA buses were struck when shots rang out between two groups.

One bus operator said he heard the shots, and his bus was struck in its back grill.

A second bus operator also recalled hearing the shots before a bullet sailed through the top of a side window.

No riders were injured on the either bus, and none are believed to be targets of the gunfire.

Police are looking for at least one male suspect who was last seen wearing all black and fleeing on foot.

TWU Local 100 said one of the buses was packed. “It’s a miracle no one got hit,” read the statement.

One of the two drivers was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, according to the union. He wasn’t injured, just really shaken up due to the incident.

No arrests have been made.

