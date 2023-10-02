Man arrested after being bitten by sheriff’s K-9 during standoff at government building

By Brady Halbleib

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A man is now in custody following a two-hour-long standoff with police at the California Franchise Tax Board building in Sacramento.

Police say it was the quick thinking by deputies on the scene that resulted in a peaceful ending.

The incident started around 6:30 p.m. when the suspect allegedly stole a truck from a nearby business. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says he then drove it to the Tax Board, parked outside, and used a tire iron to smash the front window. After getting inside, he threatened several security guards and demanded their access key.

When he didn’t comply, he took off further into the building. Deputies arrived a short time later and were able to secure him to the east wing of the building. Using a drone, deputies discovered his exact location and made contact.

After about two hours, the man tried to run out of the east side of the building, where he was met by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s K-9.

“Not a single shot fired. No real harm done to him, just superficial injuries from a dog bite,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Amar Gandhi. “The dog was able to apprehend him. We were able to take him into custody. He’s being transported to the hospital, and it’s a peaceful ending that we could have hoped for.”

Since it happened in a state building, the CHP is now handling the investigation. Police are expected to be at the building investigating for the next few hours. Officers can be seen going in and out of the building to see if anything was taken. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released. It’s also unclear what his motive was for getting inside of the building.

