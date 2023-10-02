Several arrested charged with operating illegal massage parlors

By Carrie Hodgin

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Two women are charged in connection with operating several illegal massage parlors in North Carolina including in Winston-Salem.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said they began an investigation with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations at the beginning of 2023. Investigators said they received several complaints of illegal massage parlors operating out of residential neighborhoods in Winston-Salem.

Detectives said they connected two people; Li Huang and Chongmei Wei with illegal massage parlors in Winston-Salem. They also said evidence revealed they were also connected with eight additional massage parlors.

The additional massage parlors were determined to be in the following cities:

Two in Gastonia, North Carolina One in Indian Trail, North Carolina One in Charlotte, North Carolina One in Greensboro, North Carolina One in Columbia, South Carolina Two in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Li Huang was arrested and charged with felony promoting prostitution and continuing a criminal enterprise. She was given a $30,000 secured bond.

Chongmei Wei has outstanding warrants for arrest for promoting prostitution and continuing a criminal enterprise.

Law enforcement also arrested five others believed to be involved.

