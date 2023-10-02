‘We’ve got to say this is enough’: Teen killed, 5 hurt in mass shooting

By Abbie Petersen

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Another mass shooting at an after-hours party leaves a 16-year-old dead and five other people hurt. Police say the gun violence killed Lamarantae Swift.

They found him shot near 24th and Decatur around 2 a.m. No one is in custody.

On Monday, police identified the other people shot at the gathering. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

John Boston, 32 Dionta Walker, 34 Ladayshianae Jones, 25 Miriah Watson, 31 Andrea Smith, 33

KETV spoke with a mother who lost her daughter in a shooting similar to one that occured early Sunday.

News of this mass shooting Sunday morning off 24th and Decatur takes Amber Wood back to her heartbreaking night last fall.

“Well, it’s obviously a trigger that brings you back to that night,” said Wood.

Last November near 33rd and Ames, her daughter, Karly Wood, was one of eight people shot during an after-hours party. She died and everyone else survived.

Now after another deadly after-hours party, Wood says there needs to be change now.

“Now it’s a 16 year old, 17 year old dead. And my daughter should be here. That person should be here,” said Wood.

City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson represents North Omaha where both mass shootings took place.

“It happened in my community. In fact, it happened probably within five blocks from my home. So I’m certainly concerned about it and certainly will be asking questions about it,” said Johnson.

Johnson extends her sympathy to all of the victims’ families.

She believes now’s the time to really look at youth violence and find solutions.

“The commonality regarding last year’s event versus this year’s event, as well as what we’re seeing nationally, we are seeing an uptick with youth and gun violence and nationally we need to address this as a whole, as a community and find out what the why is,” said Johnson.

Wood’s mom agrees, change needs to start somewhere.

“People have got to start standing up against this crime. You have to. And the only way that happens is people come together. We’ve got to say this is enough. What else? What else did Karly die for,” said Wood.

We asked Police Chief Todd Schmaderer to go on camera and talk about the mass shooting.

He responded with this statement:

“The violent loss of a young person’s life and the injuries to multiple people is intolerable for our community and causes deep sadness,” said Schmaderer. “Additional police resources are being used to aggressively investigate this matter.”

The Douglas County Attorney’s office tells KETV NewsWatch 7 the five others injured in the shooting include three women and two men ranging in age from 25 to 35 years old.

There’s a $25,000 Crime Stoppers reward in this case. Call 402-444-STOP.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.