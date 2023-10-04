Shared slice of pizza and the internet help create an Eagles love connection

By Alyana Gomez

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — An Eagles love connection is taking the internet by storm after a South Philadelphia woman shared a slice of pizza with a stranger and decided to try to track him down the next day.

Aliza Phillips was at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the Eagles game, where she had a bit to drink that day all to celebrate a Birds victory.

She says after the game was done she was feeling hungry and a friendly guy standing nearby let her have a bite of his pizza.

We caught up with the pair Tuesday to talk about how this all played out.

“We’re just both shooting our shot. I remember her leaving, and when I saw it was the girl, I fed her pizza. I was like ok I remember her being cute and obviously I wouldn’t have reached out to her if I didn’t want to be a part of this,” said Aaron Jones of Phoenixville.

Aliza says she thanked him for his kindness and was able to snap a photo of him, but it was only his profile. She posted the picture on the Philadelphia Eagles Fan group on Facebook saying she wanted to repay him by buying him a slice, and the internet went to work.

“I never expected this to happen in a million years. I thought maybe a couple hundred likes on the post and oh wow this is cool, let’s find him. But like it’s pretty insane. I have people ready to sponsor our wedding already,” said Aliza.

Somehow they tracked down Aaron Jones and now the two are going on their first date to the Phillies playoff game on Wednesday night.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.