Sources ID motorcyclist arrested after attack on car with children inside near City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police have made an arrest after a driver was attacked by a motorcyclist over the weekend while two kids were in her vehicle.

Sources tell Action News the suspect is 26-year-old Cody Heron of the 4500 block of E. Stiles Street in Philadelphia.

In a Wednesday morning social media post, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the arrest was made overnight. He also thanked the public for providing tips.

“SIG & Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest overnight in the assault/vandalism that occurred on Sunday in Center City, involving the male on the motorcycle. Great tips from public and some outstanding detective work,” the post said.

The suspect was seen on video smashing a woman’s rear windshield while two children were riding in the back seat.

The attack happened while the suspect was with a group of ATV and dirt bike riders in the area of City Hall around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

During the incident, the biker – identified by sources as Heron – climbed on top of a car and used his feet to break out the rear window.

When he was confronted by the woman who was driving the car, the biker picked up a black handgun that had fallen from his waistband and pointed it at her.

The driver of the car is Nikki Bullock. She was with her girlfriend, their 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, delivering for Uber Eats when the incident occurred.

Bullock said she was first sideswiped by the biker near City Hall.

“So I started arguing out the window. They start arguing back and forth. The other guy got my attention and in the meantime, he jumped off the bike and jumped on the car,” Bullock recalled.

Video of the incident, which was captured by George Coloney from a nearby tourism bus – and went viral on social media – showed Bullock getting out of the car and approaching the rider, who appeared to have a gun on him.

“I already seen the gun. He was trying to point it in the car anyway,” Bullock said. “He jumped on the windshield. He already went through the windshield. I might as well get out.”

Bullock and the rider proceeded to get into a confrontation before he took off and left the area with a group of other bikers.

She and her girlfriend grabbed their children from the backseat and walked away.

Bullock said she filed a police report on Sunday night and spoke with a detective on Monday morning.

She said she was grateful neither child was hurt.

“They are ok. Not a single scratch,” Bullock said. “I have a guardian angel. Thank God.”

District Attorney Larry Krasner called the behavior of the bike rider “completely outrageous.”

