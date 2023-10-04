Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Third grader helps homeless enjoy Tulsa State Fair

By
Published 11:41 AM

By Alexandra Blake

Click here for updates on this story

    TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Lyla Thomas, 9, doesn’t want the homeless to miss out on one of her favorite events — the Tulsa State Fair.

She launched a new program, FairShare, for the unhoused to experience the joy of the fair.

Thomas said her inspiration came after going to a parade and seeing people who looked “left out.”

The BeHeard Movement helped Thomas bring her dream to life. A group met at the non-profit’s base camp on Tuesday for its regular free resources: showers, laundry, and clothing.

The group then went to the fair for food, rides, and games.

“I’m hoping one of our guests wants to ride the loop de loop ride with me,” said Thomas.

Crystal Cruze, a case manager with BeHeard Movement, said the program also gives the homeless a day of normalcy.

“Come back into society, just have a day of fun, and not have to worry about anything,” said Cruz.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content