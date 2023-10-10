Cars, jewelry from YouTuber “Omi in a Hellcat” being auctioned off in Maryland Oct. 13

By JOE BRANDT

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A Power Rangers-wrapped Lamborghini supercar, a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring and many other cars and pieces of jewelry are up for auction this week after they were seized from New Jersey YouTuber “Omi in a Hellcat” in a federal piracy investigation.

The former YouTube star, whose real name is Bill Omar Carrasquillo, was sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison in March after pleading guilty, court documents show.

Carrasquillo is a North Philadelphia native who was living in Swedesboro, New Jersey at the time of his indictment.

Carrasquillo had been indicted for his role in creating the internet-based streaming app Gears TV Reloaded, where users paid a monthly fee to access premium cable, sports and pay-per-view content.

The idea made him a multi-millionaire, but federal authorities now say he owes companies including Comcast, Verizon and DIRECTV over $10 million in restitution.

The indictment included counts of conspiracy, tax evasion, copyright infringement and money laundering.

“In addition to his prison sentence, Carrasquillo is subject to a $30 million forfeiture money judgment and must pay $15 million in restitution,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Officials seized jewelry, cash, over 20 properties and over 50 cars, including a Bentley, a BMW, four Lamborghinis and two Dodge Challenger Hellcats.

Among the seized cars is a Lamborghini Aventador decked out with the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. A 2019 video with over 300,000 views shows Carrasquillo picking up the vehicle after it had been wrapped and decked out with RGB lighting.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Apple Towing Co. are auctioning off the vehicles on Oct. 13 at the historic B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore, Maryland. There will be a preview day on Oct. 12 beginning at 11 a.m. for potential buyers to check the vehicles out.

The jewelry sales are online only. That separate auction includes a 10-karat white gold Eagles Super Bowl ring, six Rolex watches including multiple encrusted with diamonds, and even a diamond pendant with the logo and words “Omi in a Hellcat.”

