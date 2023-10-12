11 students arrested after brawl at Flagler County high school

By Web Staff

FLAGLER COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A brawl at Matanzas High School resulted in the arrest of eleven students, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight, which happened between school buildings on Monday afternoon, led to three students being arrested on felony charges, while eight others had misdemeanor charges recommended.

Deputies from FCSO responded to the disturbance, where two school resource deputies were stationed. They, along with school staff, attempted to break up the fight and disperse a crowd.

During the brawl, a deputy was pushed by a student who attempted to attack another student, according to the sheriff’s office. That 14-year-old student – who WESH will not name due to her age – was arrested for disorderly conduct, disruption of a school function, and felony resisting an officer with violence.

A deputy says he saw a student charging at a school staff member before punching them. The 17-year-old student was arrested for felony battery on a school official.

Another student is accused of assaulting a school administrator during the incident and was arrested for disorderly conduct and felony battery on a school official.

The other students face misdemeanor charges related to the brawl.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly emphasized the importance of respect and peaceful conflict resolution, noting a zero-tolerance policy for school violence.

“The lack of respect demonstrated by these students is simply shameful,” said Sheriff Staly. “But actions have consequences. Parents, be the Sheriff in your home and teach your kids the importance of respecting teachers, staff, and deputies. Teach them how to handle disagreements and that fighting only leads to more violence. We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence at schools, and you will be arrested. I also commend our School Resource Deputies and the Matanzas High School staff for quickly getting a very volatile situation under control before anyone was seriously hurt.”

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore called for parents to reinforce positive choices and success in life.

“I agree with what our Sheriff has said in the past; this type of behavior is not to be tolerated by anyone. That said, these actions are not indicative of the thousands of students who come to our campuses each and every day to learn. There are so many students, teachers, administrators, and staff who work every day to promote and celebrate a positive school culture at their schools. This is an opportunity for our parents and guardians to reinforce the good choices their children decide to make and remind them why it is important to be successful in life,” Moore said.

