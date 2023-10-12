Man in custody after wielding sword at Warren police station

By SARA POWERS

WARREN, Michigan (WWJ) — A man is in custody after entering the Warren police station’s lobby wielding a sword Thursday morning, claiming he was with the CIA.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the man is known to police and is a former marine, and there was an incident involving the suspect in July 2022.

He arrived at the police station with a three-foot sword, placed it against the wall, and approached the desk. According to Dwyer, when the front desk officials picked up the phone to call for help, the man picked up the sword and left the station in his truck.

Police arrested the man, and he is being evaluated for mental health issues.

No one was injured.

No other information has been released at this time.

