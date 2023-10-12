Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls

<i>Beaverton Police/KPTV</i><br/>Christopher Michael Pruitt
Lawrence, Nakia
Beaverton Police/KPTV
Christopher Michael Pruitt
By
Published 8:47 AM

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    BEAVERTON, Oregon (KCTV) — A north Portland church leader was indicted by a Washington County grand jury Wednesday for multiple counts of first and third-degree sex abuse, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Christopher Michael Pruitt, 39, of Beaverton is accused of inappropriately touching two girls who were members the small congregation he was pastoring at Our Father’s House Ministries Church.

According to Beaverton police, Pruitt began running the church, Our Father’s House Ministries, out of his home in north Beaverton before recently moving the location to north Portland.

Pruitt was taken into custody Oct. 5 and lodged at the Washington County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Detectives believe Pruitt may have more victims and ask that anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Patrick McNair via email at pmcnair@beavertonoregon.gov or by phone at 503.526.2261.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content