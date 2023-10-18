Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study

Click here for updates on this story

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — Hot flashes, trouble sleeping, and joint pain are some of the symptoms caused by menopause, which one third of working women say have negatively impacted their performance at work, according to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC).

The data reveals that working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income annually as it can lead them to work reduced hours or to leave the workforce.

“The menopause knowledge gap is real and negatively impacts women’s health, their quality of life and their work,” Janet Ko, president and co-founder of MFC told CTVNews.ca.

“Menopause is overwhelmingly viewed as negative and the image of the menopausal woman is unflattering. That’s because we devalue women in our society as they get older. This reality has helped to silence talk and information about something that is a universal experience.”

Menopause typically takes place for women between ages 45 and 55 and lasts around seven years. For some, it can last up to 14 years, which typically coincides with prime working years.

Data provided by Deloitte highlights the impacts of menopause in the workplace, finding that approximately 540,000 lost days of work can be attributed to menopause symptom management.

Meanwhile, 87 per cent of the survey respondents believe that working women need more support throughout all stages of life, including menopause. And yet, the same percentage of working women feel that their employer does not provide support for dealing with menopause.

IMPROVING THE WORKPLACE FOR WOMEN IN CANADA This presents an opportunity for employers to create more menopause inclusive workplaces, according to the MFC.

To better support women and make the most out of their employment, Ko has some suggestions for employers across the country.

“Women have the skills, experience and leadership employers need and can’t afford to lose. It’s not a big lift for an employer to make a big difference,” Ko said.

“Simple enhancements of existing policies, benefits and communications are a good place to start, as is looking at basic accommodations to make the work environment optimal.”

She adds that employers can break the taboo of menopause at work by holding information sessions, creating an employee resource group or menopause support group, re-examining employee benefits to include menopause hormone therapy, non-hormonal options and pelvic floor physiotherapy, for example.

Through the Menopause Works HereTM campaign, the MFC is calling on employers across Canada to take action to better support the wellbeing of working women going through menopause.

So far, Sun Life is the first company to join the campaign.

Dalhousie University is also taking action by creating a menopause support group and finding ways to include menopause in the employee experience.

“We [Generation X] will be the last generation of women to be in the dark about menopause and are focused on creating a new narrative that recognizes the contributions of women in the prime of their lives,” Ko said.

