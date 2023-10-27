Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital brings back their pet therapy program

Click here for updates on this story

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KITV) — Pet therapy is returning to Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital and the first members of the team include Adaka, a Brittany Spaniel mix, and Darby, a 16-year-old miniature horse!

Adaka and Darby will be visiting patients and staff and provide them with love and comfort!

Queen’s North teamed up with Pet Partners, which is the world’s leader in pet-assisted therapy training and evaluation. Pet Partners is also the gold standard in animal-assisted interventions that offer a rigorous evaluation process for nine species of animals.

“There is something special about animals and we know that animal-assisted inerventions can help improve people’s health. Volunteering with your pet to help our patients is a rewarding way to contribute to the community,” said Fund Development and Volunteer Manager Julia Ramos.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.