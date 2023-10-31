Man charged after trying to enter BCIT in NJ, K-9 finds “potential explosive material”: police

Click here for updates on this story

MEDFORD, New Jersey (KYW) — Medford Township police have released more information on an investigation at Burlington County Institute of Technology on Monday.

Police were called to the school just before 4 p.m. Monday after a report that a man was trying to enter the building via multiple entrances.

Officers found and detained Gregory Nicholas, 34, of Medford while at the school.

They also investigated a white van that Nicholas drove to the school and was parked on school property.

A Medford Township police explosives detection K-9 unit detected “potential explosive material” in the van, which led to the school being evacuated and the New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit being called to the scene.

Responders to the scene did not find any threat.

Nicholas was charged with creating a false public alarm, trespassing, possession of a weapon on school property and hindering apprehension.

He was taken to the Burlington County Jail on the charges.

