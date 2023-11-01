Parents charged after allegedly participating in assault at Baltimore school

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Two parents have been charged after police said they were caught on camera assaulting a juvenile victim outside Carver Vocational Technical High School.

William Dredden and Tiffany Harrison have been charged with first-degree assault, conspiracy and handgun violations in connection to Friday’s triple shooting.

Their 15-year-old son was also charged with attempted murder for his role in the incident.

Court documents said the 15-year-old suspect pistol-whipped an unknown juvenile victim. As the assault suspect fled from the assault, he got into an argument with another 15-year-old. They both pulled out handguns and began shooting, documents said. Both teens and another 16-year-old victim were shot. Another Carver student allegedly took one of the handguns and ran.

“We cannot have a parent who is supposed to guide their children the right way, literally helping their child commit an act like that,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Documents said Dredden and Harrison told police their son claimed he was being followed by a black SUV with three people wearing ski masks. Dredden said he found his son lying on the floor inside the school with a gunshot wound. The parents took their son to a house on Braddish Avenue.

Store surveillance video from that block showed the parents coming and going from the house. At one point, Harrison was seen leaving after changing her clothes.

“They should be disgusted with themselves. No adults should be helping any children, much less their own, commit heinous acts like that,” Scott said.

City residents had strong reactions to the charges.

“There has got to be better systems put in place to make sure children understand there are different ways to handle problems instead of violence,” resident Jennifer Allewalt said.

“I think they are responsible and I think they need to be legally held responsible for their actions. They are as bad as the juveniles,” resident Marshall Bush said about the parents.

Both parents are being held without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.