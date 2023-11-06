Skip to Content
Omaha radio station will play online holiday music through Christmas Day

Published 12:17 PM

By Jake Anderson

    OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — An Omaha radio station has switched to all holiday music through Christmas Day.

Star 104.5 switched to an all-holiday music format at midnight on Nov. 1.

The station is playing all your holiday favorites, including songs from Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dean Martin, Kelly Clarkson, Frank Sinatra and more.

You can stream the holiday music 24/7 by clicking listen live on the station’s website.

“Let the holidays begin!” the station said.

Star 104.5 will return to its regular format on Dec. 26.

