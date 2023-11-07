Fiery motorcycle wreck ignites brief brush fire, temporary road closure in Asheville

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A fiery motorcycle crash caused some major backups on Patton Avenue in Asheville after igniting a brush fire on Monday.

Viewer-submitted photos show a motorcycle crashed on the side of Patton Avenue near Laurel Loop, with flames bursting into the nearby woods.

An alert from the NC Department of Transportation says the right two lanes of Patton Avenue (US-19/US-23 Southbound/US-74 ALT Westbound) were closed near Laurel Loop Monday evening around 5:45 p.m.. All lanes have since reopened.

A spokesperson for the Asheville Fire Department tells News 13 crews responded to the scene after a motorcycle ignited a brush fire in the area. The fire was quickly put out but crews continued to hit hot spots afterward.

Asheville Fire Department’s spokesperson says no serious injuries have been reported from the incident.

