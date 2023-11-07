Former students get lunch with their favorite teacher, 91-year-old Ms. Don

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — One group of students from John Spring Junior High is still keeping in touch with one of their favorite teachers.

“They’re my kids forever,” Norma Jean Don said.

Once a month they meet for lunch.

Even as time has passed, they still call her Ms. Don.

It all started when her former student Carmen Jimenez Sainz ran into her at a grocery store a decade ago.

Deciding to get back in touch with her former teacher, she and Ms. Don started lunching together.

That’s when Carmen thought her classmates should come too.

“I opened a page called John Spring Junior High on Facebook. And then I invited people,” Jimenez Sainz said.

It grew into over a dozen former students getting monthly lunches with their favorite teacher.

“Ms. Don was my teacher as well. It just seems like yesterday. Even though it’s been a long time but Ms. Don was always near and dear to all of these students hearts,” Mary Helen Santa Marina Canett said.

Now 91, Don says she’s still teaching them a thing or two.

“I love teaching. And right now I think if I wasn’t so old, I’d go back and teach some of these kids something,” She said.

Her students for now are still happy to come back to class just once a month.

“Ms. Don is a gift to all of us,” Jimenez Sainz said.

