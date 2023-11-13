14-year-old girl injured in SW Miami-Dade crash that killed 15-year-old boy dies, family attorney says

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — A 14-year-old girl has died two days after, police said, she was critically injured in a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that claimed the life of a 15-year-old driver.

On Friday, the family attorney for Jazmin Keltz confirmed her passing.

7News cameras captured mourners at a growing memorial for Keltz and Anthony Jayden Gago at the site of the crash near Miller Drive and Southwest 117th Avenue, Thursday night.

Jazmin’s brother, Joshua Keltz, said he is still reeling over the sudden loss.

“I’m just trying to accept, like, the reality of everything,” he said. “We never really grew up with a father, so I was really like her father figure. I raised her, basically. She was just my baby.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, Jazmin was the passenger in a silver Audi when Gago was behind the wheel. The sedan was his mother’s car.

Not long before the early Wednesday morning crash, police got a call about a silver Audi.

“Complainant calling in reference to a suspicious incident. Their 14-year-old daughter was dropped off by that silver Audi,” said a dispatcher on Broadcastify police scanner.

“Once officers were in the area, they were able to see a vehicle that matched the description on Miller traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Officers were about to conduct a traffic stop, but before they could, the car took off speeding and smashed into concrete underpass pillars with such force that the engine was ripped from the car.

The mangled car was towed away later on Wednesday morning.

Hours later, crowds came together at the scene of the wreck to mourn Gago.

Thursday night, dozens returned to mourn their friend and loved one Jazmin.

“My sister, like, she’s beautiful. I would just describe her as beautiful all around — physically, like, just her as a person — she was just beautiful,” said Joshua.

Joshua said he’s certain his sister and Gago are looking down on their loved ones, and he prays that no other family has to go through his pain.

“Take it as a lesson, more than anything: know when your parents are hard on you, they’re telling you not to go out, it’s just ’cause they care,” he said. “They don’t want you to end up like how my friend and my little sister ended up.”

