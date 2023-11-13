“It’s all about the camaraderie and being together”

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The stats are staggering: 22-Veterans take their life every day.

There are a number of organizations trying to reach them before they get to that point.

Among those groups, is a team of Veterans trying to reach those who might feel disconnected after leaving the military.

Through healthy lifestyles, they work to get those Vets re-connected with society.

It’s called “Team Red, White and Blue” and KETV Newswatch 7 talked with four Veterans about how they put a focus on physical health to improve a Veterans mental health.

On this day at Papillion’s Veteran’s Memorial in Halleck Park the four put in some steps, some push-ups, and some sit-ups to show some of the activities they do.

“We need to get out there and do something physical to get the blood pumping, just to get out there and be outside instead of always being stuck inside.”

Robbin Alex was a Medic/O-R Tech and nurse for 30-years in the Army and Navy.

She wanted to help people, so in 2014 she was one of the founders of the Omaha chapter of Team RWB.

Alex said she knows that often when a Vet leaves the service, they leave its structure of physical, mental, and emotional support and Team RWB brings that back.

“We help them connect back to their community and helps them get outside of their house and get out with people,” said Alex.

“We believe that physical fitness benefits mental health and emotional health.”

Rob Cordray, an Army Reserve Officer, is the captain of Omaha’s Team RWB.

He told KETV Newswatch 7 he has personally seen the terrible necessity to reach out to struggling Veterans.

“In the unit where I am, I lost two members in the past year,” Cordray explained they were lost to suicide.

“It’s really here, right in our own community where our members our struggling and suffering and I believe in our mission to meet them where they are, to bring them into the fold and keep them engaged,” and Cordray said they said they do that throughout the year with all kinds of events, both physical and social.

He said it gives Veterans a place to land when they leave the service.

“There’s a certain camaraderie that you enjoy when you’re in the military.”

Tamsen Butler was a Chaplain’s Assistant in the U.S. Air Force.

Her spirit for service continues and she is the chapter’s Athletic Director.

She said she puts together races, monthly challenges that come down from the national office and she wants to add yoga to the mix.

Butler knows about the research that says a healthy body can lead to a healthy mind, but the challenge is getting that message to Veterans.

“Once they leave the military, they kind of feel like they’ve lost something. And so, bringing them out and having them workout with us and stuff, it helps them remember that they’re not alone,” Butler said, “There’s a bunch of us around. We’re all over the place.”

“I really thought I was the only one going through what I was going through.”

Adam Herlick, a former heavy equipment engineer who did two tours in Iraq, was one of those who felt isolated. Eventually, he heard about Team Red, White and Blue.

“They kind of showed me that you know, I’m not alone and I don’t have to hide in my house. I can come out and I can be part of the community again and start meeting people again and doing the fun things like that, like what they do within the community,” Herlick said.

He now has his own personal trainer business in Papillion and said he uses part of his military background with his clients.

“The military that is on the battlefield that is healthier, and fitter is going to be the military that actually wins the battle,” he said, and I asked if that translates into civilian life.

“I believe so very much,” he answered.

The team said it knows not all Veterans can or want to exercise so they stressed that their mission is not just about working out, it’s about getting out.

“Sometimes going out to coffee’s a good job for them, puts them back in, they get to talk about their heydays and that’s very important,” Alex said.

Butler added the main theme for the team, “It’s all about the camaraderie and being together.”

Team Red, White and Blue is open to Veterans as well as Active-Duty Military. The community is also welcomed to join and support the team at their events throughout the year.

