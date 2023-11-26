Police detain 2 people after 3-year-old girl fatally shot in hotel

Click here for updates on this story

TAMARAC, Florida (WSVN) — A child was shot and killed at a Tamarac hotel — and the victim was just three years old.

Detectives spent Saturday evening in one unit at the Extended Stay America on West Commercial Blvd in Tamarac, where they say a shooting claimed the life of a three-year-old girl, just after 8 a.m.

Neighbors in the area say they were hearing a ruckus throughout the night and then later in the morning, hearing a gun go off.

“Pow, it exploded so one shot. That was it,” said a neighbor who heard the incident.

This neighbor said she came out of her room.

“I was coming out the door, I could hear some screaming. My baby dead, my baby dead,” she continued.

Fire rescue arrived to find the little girl accompanied by a woman. They then pronounced the child dead on the scene.

Several Broward deputies swarmed the area and taped it off, where a forensics trailer was seen parked in front of the room most of the afternoon. K-9s were brought to sniff around for evidence.

Investigators later found a U-Haul pickup truck, which is the same truck that witnesses said peeled out of the area after the shooting.

Deputies said they detained two people who were in the pickup truck in connection with the case.

“A lot of the people here knew who she was. She did arts and crafts with the other kids,” said another woman.

People in the area described a joyful little girl whose life was cut too short.

With families and children living around this hotel, some wanted to bring attention to domestic and violent situations that can end in tragedy.

“It’s a horrible situation and it can happen anywhere,” said the woman.

No information has been released on whether the two people detained are facing any charges.

