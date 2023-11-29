Mountain View man charged with multiple assault counts and attempted murder after machete attack

Click here for updates on this story

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV) — Big Island police arrested and charged a Mountain View man with multiple assault counts and attempted murder, after a violent encounter with two people at his residence.

James Allen Wilson, 65, was charged with first-degree assault, two-counts second degree assault, second-degree attempted-murder after a November 24, 2023 incident.

Hilo officers responded around 7:13 p.m. to the Hilo Medical Center for a report of 63-year-old Kea’au man who had suffered severe head and facial injuries, and a 43-year-old Honoka’a woman, who was struck numerous times in the head with a machete.

The woman reported to police that she and the man were at Wilson’s Ulei Street home in the Eden Roc Subdivision to talk with Wilson about him being in possession of a friend’s stolen property.

The woman then reported that Wilson began striking her and the male victim to the head with a machete, causing lacerations and severe bleeding.

She says that she was able to wrestle the machete away from Wilson, and hid it in his residence to prevent any further assault with it. While in the residence, the female victim and a male witness heard screaming from outside where Wilson and the male victim were last seen. As the female victim and witness exited the residence, they observed the male victim laying on the ground bleeding, however Wilson was no longer seen in the area.

On Friday, November 24, 2023, officers located Wilson at his residence where he was arrested without incident. Wilson was observed to have facial injuries at the time of his arrest, and was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center.

He was treated and released a short time later, and was taken to the East Hawaii Detention Facility for booking, processing, and continued investigation.

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, detectives executed a search warrant on the Wilson’s residence, and recovered a machete and a baseball bat both which appeared to have blood on them.

Wilson remains in police custody with his bail set at $295,000. Those with information regarding this crime can also contact Detective Zenas Pacheco (808) 961-2375 or at zenas.pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe.

