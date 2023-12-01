Stillwater police investigating after dead longhorn found in front of Oklahoma State University frat house

Click here for updates on this story

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Stillwater police are investigating after a dead longhorn was found in front of a fraternity house at Oklahoma State University.

Police told KOCO 5 that they received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday about a possibly dead cow in the front yard of the FarmHouse Fraternity near Third Avenue and Monroe Street. When officers arrived, they confirmed the cow was dead.

Criminal investigators are working on the incident. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department’s tip line at 405-533-8477.

The incident comes a day before the Oklahoma State football team takes on the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Oklahoma State University officials released a statement, saying they are appalled by the incident.

“Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house,” university officials said in the statement. “The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

