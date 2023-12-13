Could Sacramento get its first-ever unfenced, off-leash dog park? Pilot program approved

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — An unfenced, off-leash dog park could soon come to Sacramento’s William Land Park.

The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved a project that will further explore a site for a permanent dog park. That includes funding for community outreach for the Land Park Dog Park Project. The funding would allow staff to develop the potential site plan and location for the dog park.

Funding would also be used for a dog park pilot program that seeks to research the success of an unfenced, off-leash area within the park.

The program is a pathway to a permanent area designated within Land Park for off-leash dogs.

“It would definitely make me consider which part of the park I’m visiting. Luckily, thankfully, William Land Park is huge so if there’s a certain area, we can just kind of avoid that, but I like the luxury of being able to walk wherever we want to go,” one resident who frequents Land Park told KCRA 3.

The dog park pilot program will require improvements to include signage with designated areas and rules. It has yet to be determined which area will be designated for off-leash dogs.

It’s a one-of-a-kind model in the city of Sacramento but not new to Northern California.

In Yolo County, Davis currently has six parks with designated unfenced, off-leash areas and though it’s enjoyed by furry friends and their owners, many agree on etiquette.

“There are always pros and cons to this. You have unbehaved dogs that are out here and they cause problems, but for the most part, the dogs that you see out here are pretty good,” Davis resident Van Hunh said.

Currently, Sacramento doesn’t have an unfenced, off-leash dog park, and has been using the Sierra 2 Park temporarily. During this time, they’ve received nearly 500 calls and more than half of those were people reporting off-leash dog activity. It was also determined that the park is too small to become a permanent dog park.

