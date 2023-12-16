‘I can do it’: 12-year-old reflects on buzzer-beating shot

KCTV, ANONYMOUS VIEWER VIDEO, CNN

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — The nail-biting end to a middle school championship game has been the buzz around Olathe. Mission Trail beat rival Prairie Trail with a buzzer-beater Thursday night. The score was 27-25 with just five seconds to go when 7th-grader Lucy Zimmerman made the game-winning shot.

“They were guarding us pretty hard when we inbounded it. So, I passed it back to my teammate. She passed it back to me and I shot it,” Lucy said.

Her coaches had a different play in place until the 12-year-old spoke up.

“I told them just draw up a play. I can make the shot. I can do it!”

This was Lucy’s second half-court game-winning shot this season and a remarkable end to her first year on the team.

“We always tell her that as long as she plays hard, with a good attitude, and as a good sport we can live with the results,” Lucy’s dad, Jeff Zimmerman said as he reflected on her determination this season.

The shot may have won the girls’ basketball team their 3rd consecutive championship game, but Lucy’s confidence won the support of so many in the community.

“As I watched her walk in {to school} there were all these dads and they are high-fiving her and cheering for her,” Lucy’s mom, Jen Zimmerman went on to say, “I was proud that she was willing to take that shot and brave enough to take that shot no matter if it went in or not.”

Now, the 12-year-old says she’s preparing for the pressure that will come from the team’s next season.

“I know all the other teams will definitely be out for blood against our team and really want revenge. So, I need to be ready for that.”

