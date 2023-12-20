A meeting 101 years in the making: Oklahoma WWII veteran tears up seeing great-great-grandchild

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — An adorable video shows the moments when a 101-year-old World War II veteran got emotional meeting his newborn great-great-grandchild.

Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here.

The video from Lexie Fowler and Jessie Newell showed the moments when World War II veteran Dewey Muirhead, who is 101 and lives in Wewoka, met his first great-great-grandchild. Baby Millie and her family live nearby in Asher.

Muirhead can be seen in the video sitting in a rocking chair blindfolded with baby Millie’s mother holding the newborn in a chair next to him. After being unfolded and seeing her, the 101-year-old veteran leaned over and kissed baby Millie.

“Sweety, what are you doing?” Muirhead said before leaning over and kissing baby Millie. “You’ve got that kiss all waiting … My goodness. Oh, isn’t she pretty?”

With generations of family around them, the 101-year-old veteran tears up in joy after taking baby Millie in his arms. Open the video player above to watch the meeting 101 years in the making.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.