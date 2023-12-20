‘Everybody realized — oh, that was a gun,’ Restaurant manager says blast surprised everyone

Click here for updates on this story

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A gun accidentally went off inside a popular Waynesville restaurant, and it was caught on video. Now, police are searching for the man who had the gun.

Waynesville police said it was Saturday when a man walked into Clyde’s Restaurant. It was packed for dinner on a late Saturday afternoon. Chief David Adams said when the man, and the woman he was with, went to pay at the counter, the revolver he had in his pants pocket went off. The restaurant’s surveillance camera picked up the incident.

“More than likely, he might have had his hand on the trigger as he was pulling it out. Like, he was looking for his wallet or something and the gun fell out and went off. It appears to be an accident. No intent there,” Adams said.

Restaurant manager Madysun Green said the blast stunned everyone.

“It was very loud. My ears were still ringing. I know everybody else’s were. It took about 2 seconds, and everybody realized — oh, that was a gun,” Green said.

She said it was a close call.

“It fired, I guess, when it landed on the ground. It went through our front podium, and then it almost exited the other side. It kind of stopped right there at the end, thankfully, or it would have really critically injured one of our employees,” Green said.

Still image of surveillance video from Clyde’s Restaurant in Waynesville. Police want to talk with man about the accidental gun discharge inside a restaurant on Dec. 16. (Photo credit: Clyde’s Restaurant)

She said the man, who is not a regular at the restaurant, apologized, and then he and the woman left, perhaps in a silver Land Rover.

“He should have waited and made sure everybody’s OK and talked to law enforcement,” Adams said.

He said the man, who appeared to be in his 70s, could have left the gun in the vehicle.

“We don’t know if he legally had the gun or anything, had a conceal-carry permit,” Adams said.

Adams said the man could be in violation of any number of laws.

“Sure, oh yeah. It could be discharge of a firearm in city limits,” he said.

Investigators want to find him and talk with him.

“It’s not wise to have a gun in your pocket unless you have it in a holster and should have a carry-conceal -carry permit, as well,” Adams said.

He and Clyde’s Restaurant employees and patrons are just thankful no one was hurt.

“We’re just really thankful that everybody’s OK because that could have turned really badly, really quickly,” Green said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can share it anonymously through the Waynesville Police Department’s app or by contacting 828-456-5363.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.