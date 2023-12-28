Infant remains in serious condition after being abandoned in a trash bin in Kahala

Click here for updates on this story

KAHALA, Hawai’i (KITV) — Along Waialae Avenue on Saturday night, a resident had witnessed a woman screaming, giving birth, then placing the newborn baby in a trash bin and walking away.

Hawai’i State Representative, John Mizuna, who chairs the State’s Human Services Committee said, “This incident could have been a hundred percent avoided, and the woman would not face any criminal charges if she just knew the baby safe haven law”.

Back in 2007, Mizuno introduced that law to save newborn children from being abandoned. “Our people need to know that we have a vehicle fort the relinquishment of unwanted newborns”, he adds. Mothers are able to leave their child at certain safe havens like hospitals, fire and police stations, or emergency medical services within the first 72 hours of birth. The child would then be passed on to authorities for protection.

As of right now, Honolulu Police are still investigating this incident and the baby remains in serious condition.

