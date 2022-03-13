Critics Choice Awards 2022: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

olivertapia

(CNN) — “The Power of the Dog” está demostrando que tiene un gran poder durante la temporada de premios. La película, dirigida por Jane Campion, se llevó el premio a la mejor película en la 27ª entrega anual de los Critics Choice Awards, este domingo. El drama de Netflix lideró en las categorías de cine, ganando cuatro premios en total, incluido el de mejor director.

Jane Campion ganó como Mejor Directora en los Critics Choice Awards por la película “The Power of the Dog”.

“Belfast” también fue ganadora de múltiples premios.

Por el lado de la televisión, “Succession”, “Mare of Easttown” y “Ted Lasso” se llevaron a casa algunos de los principales premios, y esta última ganó la mayor cantidad de premios de la noche entre las series nominadas, con cuatro victorias.

Los Critics Choice Awards, que celebran proyectos de cine y televisión seleccionados por críticos y periodistas de espectáculos, tuvo lugar tanto en Londres como en Los Ángeles. Taye Diggs y Nicole Byer fueron los anfitriones.

Al comenzar la noche, “West Side Story” y “Belfast” tenían 11 nominaciones cada una, el mayor número en categorías de películas. “Succession” de HBO obtuvo la mayor cantidad de nominaciones en televisión con ocho. (CNN y HBO son parte de WarnerMedia).

A continuación se muestra una lista de los principales ganadores en los Critics Choice Awards:

Mejor serie dramática

“Evil” (Paramount+)

“For All Mankind” (Apple TV+)

“The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

“Pose” (FX)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO) *GANADOR

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Sterling K .Brown — “This Is Us” (NBC)

Mike Colter — “Evil” (Paramount+)

Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae — “Squid Game” (Netflix) *GANADOR

Billy Porter — “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Uzo Aduba — “In Treatment” (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia — “Cruel Summer” (Freeform)

Christine Baranski — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers — “Evil” (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime) *GANADOR

MJ Rodriguez — “Pose” (FX)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Nicholas Braun — ” Succession” (HBO)

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO) *GANADOR

Justin Hartley — “This Is Us” (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Andrea Martin — “Evil” (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+) )

Christine Lahti — “Evil” (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession” (HBO)

Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO) *GANADOR

Susan Kelechi Watson — “This Is Us” (NBC)

Mejor serie de comedia

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“The Other Two” (HBO Max)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX en Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) *GANADOR

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Iain Armitage — “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult — “The Great” (Hulu)

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis — ” Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) *GANADOR

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Elle Fanning — “The Great” (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry — “Girls5eva” (Peacock)

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Sandra Oh — “The Chair” (Netflix)

Issa Rae — “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart — “Hacks” (HBO Max) *GANADOR

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ncuti Gatwa — “Sex Education” (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) *GANADOR

Harvey Guillén — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones — “Ghosts” (CBS)

Ray Romano — “Made for Love” (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Hannah Einbinder — “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth — “¡Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon — “The Other Two” (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Josie Totah — “Saved By the Bell” (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) *GANADOR

Mejor miniserie

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Dr. Death” (Peacock)

“It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO) *GANADOR

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney+)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Olly Alexander – – “It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany — “WandaVision” (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper — “Love Life” (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson — “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Michael Keaton — “Dopesick” (Hulu) *GANADOR

Hamish Linklater — “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Danielle Brooks — “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

Cynthia Eri vo — “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu — “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen — “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley — “Maid” (Netflix)

Kate Winslet — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) *GANADOR

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Murray Bartlett — “The White Lotus” (HBO) *GANADOR

Zach Gilford — “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper — “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Christian Slater — “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance — “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus” (HBO) *GANADOR

Kaitlyn Dever — “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn — “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy — “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Jean Smart — “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

“Acapulco” (Apple TV+)

“Call My Agent!” (Netflix)

“Lupin” (Netflix)

“Money Heist” (Netflix)

” Narcos: México” (Netflix)

“Squid Game” (Netflix) *GANADOR

Mejor Película

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog” *GANADOR

“tic, tic… ¡Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Mejor actor

Nicolas Cage — “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch — “The Power of the Dog”

Pe ter Dinklage — “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield — “tick, tick… ¡Boom!”

Will Smith — “King Richard” *GANADOR

Denzel Washington — “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” *GANADOR

Olivia Colman — “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga — “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim — “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman — “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart — “Spencer”

Mejor actor de reparto

Jamie Dornan — “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds — “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur — “CODA” *GANADOR

Jared Leto — “House of Gucci”

JK Simmons — “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee — “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Caitríona Balfe — “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose — “West Side Story” *GANADOR

Ann Dowd – – “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst — “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis — “King Richard”

Rita Moreno — “West Side Story”

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Jude Hill — “Belfast” * GANADOR

Cooper Hoffman — “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones — “CODA”

Woody Norman — “C’mon C’mon”

Saniyya Sidney — “King Richard”

Rachel Zegler — “West Side Story”

Mejor conjunto actoral

“Belfast” *GANADOR

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast”

Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog” *GANADOR

Guillermo del Toro — “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg — “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve — “Dune”

Mejor comedia

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Free Guy”

“The French Dispatch”

“Licorice Pizza” *GANADOR

Mejor largometraje animado

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs the Machines” *GANADOR

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

