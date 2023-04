Las franquicias de “Harry Potter” y “Game of Thrones” se renuevan en el recién creado streamer Max

En Westeros, Max lanzará una segunda serie precuela del universo de “Game of Thrones”, titulada “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Unit”, basada en las novelas de 2013 “The Tales of Dunk and Egg” del escritor George R.R. Martin.

