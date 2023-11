11 October 2023, Palestinian Territories, Khan Yunis: People carry bodies of Palestinians killed during an Israeli air strike from a morgue for their burial. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/picture alliance via Getty Images)

