Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity seeks housing applicants

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity said Wednesday it will be accepting applications for their housing program in Redmond and Bend, starting next week.

Applications for the partnership housing program in Redmond will be available online and in the Redmond Restore from Jan. 13-27. The Bend program applications will be available online or available in the Administrative Offices from January 27- February 10.

The Habitat homes that will be available for purchase for low to moderate income-qualified individuals and families will include 3-bedroom townhomes with a garage in Redmond and two-bedroom, single family cottage homes with a garage in Bend. Homes will be on a land-lease with a permanently affordable mortgage payment.

These homes will be in walkable, livable neighborhoods that support easy access to resources. Bend-Redmond Habitat plans to select 14 qualified applicants during this selection process.

For more information visit https://bendredmondhabitat.org/habitat-homeownership/. Interested persons should attend a Housing Information session on Jan. 8 from Noon – 1pm at the Redmond Restore located at 1242 S. Hwy 97 or in Bend from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Bend Administrative offices at 224 NE Thurston Avenue. RSVP: homeownership@brhabitat.org

What: Applications for the partnership housing program

When: For Redmond: January 13-27. For Bend: Jan 27-February 10

How: Access applications online https://bendredmondhabitat.org/habitat-homeownership/ or visit 1242 S. Hwy 97 in Redmond or 224 NE Thurston Ave in Bend.

Questions: homeownership@brhabitat.org

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 148 homes and repaired 150 more, providing more than 1024 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. Because of the success of our ReStores, 100% of every monetary gift supports Habitat’s mission. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

Both the Bend ReStore and the Redmond ReStore are home improvement resale centers that accept and sell a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStores benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709 and Redmond, 541.548.1406.