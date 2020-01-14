ODOT plans presentation on proposed Bend Parkway changes

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation will give a presentation on proposed changes to the Bend Parkway in the core of the city on Monday, Jan. 20 from 9-10 a.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 829 NW Wall Street in downtown Bend.

The topics covered will include:

Proposed closures of right-in / right-out Parkway access

Proposed ramp metering

Proposed Parkway interchange projects and TSP projects between Revere Avenue and Colorado Avenue

Possible impacts to Central Core circulation and East-West congestion

Possible impacts of cut through traffic on downtown and adjacent neighborhoods



The Downtown Bend Business Association, the River West Neighborhood Association and the Old Bend Neighborhood Association are sponsoring this Open House.

“Understanding all of the proposed changes in the Parkway Plan and Transportation System Plan can be complex. “ says a neighborhood association representative. “We recognized the need to hold this open house so that our stakeholders could not only be educated on what to expect over the next 5-25 years, but how they can voice their concerns.”

These three associations have been working together closely for the past year on various issues that impacts the core of our city, and all three of their jurisdictions. In addition, representatives from each of these associations served on various committees, including but not limited to, the ODOT Parkway Plan Sounding Board, the Downtown Bend Parking Advisory Committee (DPAC), the Citywide Transportation Advisory Committee (CTAC), and the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

“Reports rank Bend as one of the fastest growing cities in the country. For the Downtown Bend Business Association (DBBA), this means that we need to be planning ahead to make sure that our Downtown core retains it’s vitality – and it’s accessibility,” says Mindy Aisling, Executive Director of the DBBA. “The proposed changes will have a huge impact on the Downtown core. We’re looking at how these changes impact things like parking, multi-day street closures, and (as the largest employer in the City), employee satisfaction.”

This meeting is open to the public, and it will also be recorded and available on www.downtownbend.org after the meeting.