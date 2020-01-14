State forest advisory panel seeks applicants for vacancy

Community

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A committee advising Oregon Department of Forestry staff on forest operations, projects and activities is currently seeking applications to fill a vacancy.

Formed in 2001, the State Forests Advisory Committee provides input on the implementation of the Northwest Oregon State Forest Management Plan. The committee represents a diverse range of forestry interests and serves as a forum to discuss agency opportunities for achieving forest management goals in these areas.

The committee specifically covers issues related to ODF district Annual Operations Plans, best practices for balancing a range of forest benefits, strategies for improving public outreach and participation, and other technical forest management topics.

ODF is seeking applicants to fill a non-affiliated position on the advisory board. The new member will serve a three-year term beginning in March.

“This is an opportunity for Oregonians to take a seat at the table of today’s forestry conversation and provide insight and perspectives on how we are implementing the forest management plan. We look forward to hosting a diverse and experienced committee in the coming months,” said Andy White, Northwest Oregon Area Director for the Oregon Department of Forestry.

SFAC members attend three meetings per year and a summer field tour, and agendas are usually scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To apply, complete a questionnaire by Feb. 7, 2020 and submit to April Davis at the Oregon Department of Forestry by email to april.r.davis@oregon.gov or mail to 801 Gales Creek Road, Forest Grove, OR 97116.

For specific questions about the committee, please contact Andy White at 503-359-7496 or andrew.t.white@oregon.gov. Additional SFAC background information can be found here: (http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/SFAC.aspx).