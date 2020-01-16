Deschutes County seeks nominations for Safe Sidewalk Awards

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Winter is here, and the Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is seeking nominations of businesses and individuals that are making an extra effort to keep their sidewalks safe.

Snow and ice serve as great reminders for the importance of safe walking conditions, but other hazards such as overgrown landscaping and sprinkler overspray require year-round attention from property owners.

Safe Sidewalk Award winners will be recognized by the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners.

To nominate a business or an individual, visit www.deschutes.org/BPAC and complete a nomination form. Nominations are due by Thursday, March 19, at 5 p.m. and can be e-mailed to Deschutes County Associate Planner Tanya Saltzman at tanya.saltzman@deschutes.org or mailed to:

Deschutes County

P.O. Box 6005

Attn: Tanya Saltzman, Community Development Dept.

Bend, OR 97708-6005

About BPAC: The BPAC is an advisory committee of the Deschutes County Commission and seeks to improve conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians throughout Deschutes County. For more information, please visit: www.deschutes.org/BPAC or call (541) 388-6528.