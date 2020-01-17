ODFW seeks entries for 2021 stamp art competitions

Community

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Artists are invited to compete in one or all three of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s 2021 stamp art competitions. The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award.

ODFW’s stamp art competitions:

Habitat Conservation Stamp

Art entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. See contest rules and entry form for a list of eligible species.

Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest

All entries must feature the spruce grouse in its natural habitat setting. See contest rules and entry form for more information.

Waterfowl Stamp Contest

Art entries must feature Western Canada goose, surf scoter, cinnamon teal, or snow goose in its natural habitat setting: More information on the contest rules and entry form.

Entries can be delivered or shipped to ODFW headquarters between August 28 and 5 p.m. September 25, 2020 at 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR 97302. Artists, please see the final page on contest rules for packaging tips.

A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species, and general appeal. All qualifying submissions are displayed for public viewing at ODFW’s annual November art show, date TBD.

Collector’s stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first place artwork. Proceeds from product sales are used habitat improvement, research surveys, and conservation projects.

Interested artists are encouraged to visit ODFW’s stamp art competition webpage for more information on the contests and to view entries from previous years.