Community invited to Redmond 2040 vision update

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last summer, the City of Redmond launched Redmond 2040, a city-wide community engagement process to update its Comprehensive Plan. On Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6:00-7:30 p.m., the city invites residents to a community input meeting at City Hall, 411 SW 9th St.

Since last May, over 600 community members participated in events, community conversations and online surveys, sharing their vision for how Redmond should grow and evolve over the next 20 years.

The Feb. 6 meeting will be an opportunity for attendees to review and comment on the vision statement, land use scenarios and goal statement drafts culminated from current public engagement. Instant polling will be used to gather input on different growth scenarios.

“We reached many people last summer and would like to continue to receive community input to guide the development of our Comprehensive Plan,” said John Roberts, deputy city manager. “The involvement of the community is key to developing a plan that accommodates growth and aligns with Redmond’s values and small-town identity.”

The Comprehensive Plan is Redmond’s primary land use planning document. The Plan establishes a series of goals and policies that guide growth and development in Redmond over the next 20 years. City leaders use the Plan to manage expected population and employment growth, coordinate public investments and make decisions about businesses, housing and neighborhoods, transportation, parks and trails and more.

Redmond last updated its Comprehensive Plan nearly 20 years ago. Since then, the City has experienced pronounced growth and development. Today, Redmond is a community of over 30,000 and is expected to grow to more than 50,000 by 2040. The challenge – and opportunity – is to create strategies that respond to this regional growth while preserving and improving assets like Redmond’s thriving agriculture and industrial businesses, neighborhood identities, tremendous access to nature and outdoor recreation, and important public spaces like the Dry Canyon and other civic amenities.

For more information, contact Deborah McMahon, Planning Manager at (541) 923-7724 or visit www.redmond2040.com