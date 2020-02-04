Sisters woman named to new state conservation, recreation advisory committee

Community

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown has appointed nine members to the new Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee who will advise the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on expenditures related to the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund.

Six of the members represent Oregon’s ecoregions and three members represent all Oregonians with interests in conservation and recreation. The members of the committee are as follows:

· Laura Anderson of Newport, Nearshore & Coast Range Ecoregion

· Jane Hartline of Portland, Willamette Valley Ecoregion

· Dr. Karl Wenner of Klamath Falls, Klamath Mountains Ecoregion

· Maret Pajutee of Sisters, East & West Cascades Ecoregions

· Dr. Suzanne Fouty of Baker City, Columbia Plateau & Blue Mountains Ecoregions

· Tim Davis of Ontario, Northern Basin & Range Ecoregion

· Chris Hager of Portland, At-Large

· Mark Stern of Portland, At-Large

· Mauricio Valadrian of Maywood Park, At-Large





The Oregon Legislature created both the Advisory Committee and the Conservation and Recreation Fund in House Bill 2829 in 2019.

The Fund is a new way for Oregonians to support projects that protect and enhance the species and habitats identified in the Oregon Conservation Strategy and create new opportunities for wildlife watching, urban conservation, community science and other wildlife-associated recreation. Donations to the fund can be made by visiting myOWF.org/OCRF.

The Legislature has challenged Oregonians to demonstrate support for fish and wildlife conservation by generating $1 million for the Fund at which point the state’s General Fund will match with an additional $1 million. Successfully meeting this goal is a first step in pursuing long-term, dedicated funding for proactive protection and enhancement of all of Oregon’s fish, wildlife and their habitats.



The first meeting of the Advisory Committee will occur next month.

For more information about the Advisory Committee and the Conservation & Recreation Fund: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/.