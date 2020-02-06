CET launches virtual workshop for transit master plan feedback

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit is in the final stages of updating its Regional Transit Master Plan for services throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. This plan provides direction for enhancing Central Oregon’s transit system over the next 20 years.

CET invites community members to prioritize and comment on proposed transit projects through an online Virtual Workshop that can be accessed online at CetTransitplan.com.

Each page in the Virtual Workshop contains information about the different elements of the plan and includes a short survey. The "Community Connector" page lists routes and service enhancements that are planned across multiple communities.

CET encourages residents across the region to visit that page, plus other locations that may be of interest. Complete any survey in the Virtual Workshop by Monday, Feb. 24 to be entered to win great prizes like Hydro Flask water bottles and monthly transit passes!

Paper copies of the surveys are available in English and Spanish at CET’s facilities located at Hawthorne Station in Bend (334 NE Hawthorne Ave.) and the main office in Redmond (343 E. Antler Ave.).

Andrea Breault, CET’s Senior Transit Planner noted, "CET's 2040 Transit Master Plan highlights proposed transit projects and funding scenarios throughout Central Oregon. It is important for community members to provide feedback through the Virtual Workshop to prioritize these projects. This valuable input will help CET develop a more efficient and seamless transit network for years to come."

