Family Access Network Redmond luncheon raises $53,000

Community

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network Foundation’s third annual Redmond Luncheon fundraiser was held on Jan. 3 at Elton Gregory Middle School. With almost 120 guests, this event raised over $53,000 for Redmond FAN.

SunWest Builders provided the Title Sponsorship for the third year. The 28 other monetary and in-kind event sponsors were key to making the event possible.

The generosity of individuals who made one-time and sustaining donations was essential to helping FAN reach our fundraising goal; furthermore, one-time donations or monthly gifts totaling $100 or more were matched by the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, doubling the impact.

“It is an honor to receive such impactful support from the Redmond Community. These funds go directly to helping Redmond children thrive in school and beyond, and it is thanks to our dedicated supporters that we can do this important work. On behalf of the FAN Foundation, we’d like to thank all of our incredible donors, sponsors, and table captains who made this event possible. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of local kids and families!” -- Julie Lyche, FAN Foundation Executive Director.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 29 advocates in 59 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites across Central Oregon. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools and early childhood sites allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. In the 2018-19 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,300 children and family members in Central Oregon.