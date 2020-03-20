Education Foundation delays Trivia Night until fall

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools announces the rescheduling of the 15th annual Trivia Night at the Tower to the fall.

This event that raises money for STEM, art, music & wellness Classroom Grants for Educators was originally scheduled for April 17, but is rescheduled to the fall due to COVID-19 and local/state mandates on large event gatherings.

“We regret the need to reschedule but of utmost importance is the health of our event teams, supporters and businesses that participate in this event year after year. We are confident that our community and that of our state and nation will persevere and overcome COVID-19 and we are doing our part in that respect. It is our honor at OnPoint Community Credit Union to support this event for the past several years and we look forward to it again in the fall.” said Wendy Graunitz, Education Foundation Board president.

The Foundation is working with the Tower Theater about possible dates for the annual event and details will be posted in the future.

This annual community competition for all matters trivia is sponsored by Hayden Homes, OnPoint Community Credit Union and Summit Medical Group with returning for the 15th year as Scoreboard Sponsor Lonza Pharma & BioTech. Over 49 local business teams come together to enjoy good-spirited rivalries in hopes of leaving with the coveted Championship Trophy and all bragging rights entitled therein. The Mt. Bachelor Rotary Group team “Service Above Knowledge” captured the Championship title in 2019.

Michelle Johnson, Executive Director for the Education Foundation states, “We are so grateful to the local businesses that stepped forward to sponsor a team, and those that have donated prizes or signed up to donate food and beverage to Trivia Night. We encourage our community to support local businesses who for many years, have supported events like this for many non-profit causes that provide resources in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver.”

The Education Foundation provides financial resources and tools to teachers that benefit over 18,700 students and 1000 educators within the Bend-La Pine school district.