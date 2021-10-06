Fred Meyer to host holiday hiring event, goal of hiring 2,000

Community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fred Meyer has announced its second hybrid hiring event, including virtual and on-site interviews, will take place from 11am to 2pm PST on Wednesday, October 13. The grocer’s mission is to hire 2,000 associates by finding talent for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

“Fred Meyer is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season,” said Sara Parker, director of human resources. “It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in the northwest, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Fred Meyer offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates and make their lives easier including:

Wages & Benefits: Fred Meyer provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare, and retirement.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Fred Meyer’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD. Since inception, this program has benefitted 6,789 associates nationally, with hourly associates making up 88.4% of those who have taken advantage of the offering so far.

Training & Development: Fred Meyer offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Fred Meyer continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, and sleep. Additionally, the organization continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

Perks & Discounts: Fred Meyer provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, home department, apparel, streaming services, travel, and more.

“We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success. No matter where your journey begins, we have fresh opportunities for everyone,” continued Parker.

Hiring Event Details

Fred Meyer welcomes individuals who are looking for a career with purpose. To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit the company career site.

About Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Stores, based in Portland, Ore., offers one-stop shopping at its 132 multi-department stores in four western states. More than 39,000 Fred Meyer associates help customers fill their food, apparel, and general merchandise needs in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Stores range in size from 65,000 to 200,000 square feet and carry more than 250,000 products under one roof. Additionally, Fred Meyer contributes $5 million to communities across the Northwest each year through grants from the Fred Meyer Foundation as well as product donations, cash donations and sponsorships. Fred Meyer also donates 6 million pounds of food to local food banks each year via the Food Rescue Program. Fred Meyer Stores is a division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). For more information, please visit our Web site at www.fredmeyer.com.