Forest Service waiving fees on Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day‐use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington on Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

This fee waiver is one small way of thanking and honoring our nation’s veterans. We hope this fee-free day will encourage veterans, their families, and all Americans to visit their national forests and enjoy the many benefits these public lands provide.

The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.

The Forest Service offers several fee‐free days annually to encourage everyone to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands. Find more information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/passes-permits.

We welcome visitors to our 17 National Forests in Oregon and Washington and ask the public to recreate responsibly so we can maintain these opportunities for all to enjoy.

Know before you go. Check for recent fire activity, public use restrictions, and closures. Be aware that recently fire-affected areas continue to contain hazards, even after the fire is out. Research your route, and plan alternate routes in case you have to change your plans. Understand that cell phone service may not be available in some forest areas, and many Forest Service roads are not maintained for low-clearance vehicles – drivers routed onto unmaintained roads by GPS maps may get stranded.

Make sure someone knows where you are going. Tell a friend or family member where you plan to go, and when you plan to return – someone who can monitor for emergencies in the area you’ll visit and alert authorities to where you are, if needed. Make sure you carry the “ten outdoor essentials,” even for short trips. Hunting seasons vary by state and local unit; if you are outdoors, wear bright colors or blaze orange to make yourself more visible when engaged in recreational activities when you are in or near areas where hunting is permitted.

Watch out for weather changes. Weather conditions can change quickly, especially at higher elevations. Dress in multiple layers of clothing, made from insulating materials (wool or synthetic fibers, not cotton), that can be added or removed as needed.

To find a recreation site near you, visit our interactive recreation map.

The Forest Service manages 24 million acres of national forest lands in the Pacific Northwest and over 3,000 world-class outdoor recreation areas, facilities, and programs. For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r6.