Redmond Proficiency Academy HS class looks to grant money to area nonprofits

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The student-led Community 101 Class at Redmond Proficiency Academy High School has received $5,000 from the the Oregon Community Foundation to grant to local nonprofits.

Community 101 (C101), a program sponsored by the Oregon Community Foundation, is an innovative collaboration of schools, businesses and charitable organizations that gives students tools to make a positive change in their communities. Used by teachers throughout Oregon, C101 lends itself to instructional use in civic engagement, global literacy, critical thinking, public speaking, use of technology, and community involvement.

“I love C101 because it allows me to look at aspects of Central Oregon I may not have noticed on my own,” junior Gabriella Herring said. “This program is so important and it helps us foster connections to our community.”

In an effort to determine how the grant money should be allocated, the C101 class conducted a survey with the RPA student body that asked them what they saw as the most pressing social issues in Redmond and the Central Oregon area.

The results of the survey determined that poverty, inadequate resources, discrimination, mental health struggles and abuse are all issues that lie in the hearts of students and could most benefit from the grant monies.

The class then took the survey results and drafted the following mission statement:

We, the students of Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Community 101 Class, in collaboration with the Oregon Community Foundation and a generous donation from the R. W. Family Fund, strive to improve the lives of Central Oregonians experiencing a lack of resources as a result of discrimination, mental health obstacles, and /or abuse.

Local nonprofits interested in applying for a grant through the C101 class can request an application from teacher Tamara Bremont at tamara_bremont@rpacademy.org, or a digital copy of the application can be found here.

Please send completed applications to:

Community 101 Class ℅ Tamara Bremont

639 SW Forest Ave Suite F

Redmond, OR 97756

Or digital applications can be emailed to tamara_bremont@rpacademy.org.

Applications are due by Feb. 11, 2022.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its 13th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.