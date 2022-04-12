Heart of Oregon Corps seeks applicants for 200 summer jobs for Central Oregon youth

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Heart of Oregon Corps has opened applications for hundreds of summer job opportunities for 16-24-year-olds in Central Oregon.

After two years of reduced capacity in their programs due to COVID-19, HOC will resume operating at full, offering 200 job opportunities for local teens and young adults this summer.

Opportunities are offered in the following locations throughout Central Oregon: Bend, Sisters, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, Warm Springs, and Crescent. Youth in all programs will gain work experience, leadership skills, and guided professional development, all while earning money and making friends!

“COYCC is an awesome summer job opportunity,” says Brian Schmidt, a former COYCC crew leader. “You get to spend your summer days outside, with friends, in beautiful locations. I think some of the prettiest places I have been in Central Oregon were during COYCC.”

HOC’s six programs include Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps (COYCC), AmeriCorps, Stewardship, Camp LEAD, the HOC Thrift Store, and YouthBuild. Collectively, these programs are hiring for 150 positions, and HOC currently has 50 program participants who will continue in their current roles throughout the summer gaining valuable work and national service experience and job skills.

Job opportunities/national service experience includes the following: working on public lands conservation projects, reducing wildfire fuels, building affordable housing, serving in child care and youth programs, litter and recycling crew, and running a thrift store.

HOC partners with local organizations such as the US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Deschutes County, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, Sisters Habitat for Humanity, Oregon Youth Transition Program, Camp Tamarack, the Children’s Forest of Central Oregon, and other local nonprofits around Central Oregon for these summer job opportunities.

Youth 16-24 in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson and Klamath County looking for summer jobs and national service positions are invited to apply online. No experience is necessary and all abilities are welcome.

Detailed descriptions and applications for HOC’s job opportunities can be found on Heart of Oregon’s website at www.heartoforegon.org and if you are not sure what program is best suited for you give HOC a call at (541) 633-7834.

About Heart of Oregon Corps

Heart of Oregon Corps is a nonprofit organization invested in inspiring and empowering change in the lives of Central Oregon youth through jobs, education, and stewardship. Their programming creates pathways out of poverty while stimulating regional economic growth. They apply a “work-earn-learn” model that invests in local young people, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds, to prepare them for the workforce and to encourage their self-sufficiency.

Heart of Oregon Corps trains tomorrow’s workforce today—and they are accepting youth applications now! For more info or to apply, visit heartoforegon.org