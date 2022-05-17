Church missionaries in Sisters keep busy in free time with yard work, acts of service for others

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Marshall Thatcher and Brycen Uffens are serving out their missionary work with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- but also, along with other volunteers, they have been doing yard work for free.

The two post about their activities on the Facebook group Sisters Community Updates and News, leaving their phone number at the end of each post, for those who'd like their assistance.

Thatcher said Tuesday he wanted to be more involved in the community and provide service to anyone who needs help.

The pair have done a variety of work, from moving a couch, to shoveling rocks and pulling weeds. With those posts, they have helped more than a dozen people so far.

I asked Thatcher what drives him to do these different acts of service.

"It's more so out of the kindness of our hearts. and trying to be like Jesus Christ," he said.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee will have more about why they decided to do these acts of service for others in their free time. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 5.