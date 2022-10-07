COCC, Deschutes County holding drive-thru flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is partnering with Deschutes County to hold a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Barber Library parking lot on the COCC Bend campus.

Available vaccinations include: regular strength flu vaccine for ages six months and older (not the high-dose version); bivalent COVID-19 booster Pfizer vaccine; and primary COVID-19 vaccine series of Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for ages five and older.

Members of the public can drive, walk or bike through the clinic. This is free for all community members. Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death due to flu or COVID-19. For those seeking a COVID-19 booster shot, please bring a current vaccination card.

﻿In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.